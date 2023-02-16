These new trains can accommodate up to 350 passengers. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom, along with Île-de-France Mobilités, Société du Grand Paris (SGP), has revealed the rolling stock’s final design for the future Line 18 of the Île-de-France metro network.

This latest generation automatic metro is being designed and manufactured by Alstom.

The first trains from the project are expected to begin operations on Line 18 in 2026.

Completely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, these trains have been designed by Alstom’s Advanced & Creative Design office in alliance with Île-de-France Mobilités, SGP and Egis Rail to meet the specific requirements of Line 18.

Designed to be 100% accessible to all, the three-car 47m-long trains can accommodate up to 350 passengers.

Various features of the train include three wide doors on each car, broad corridors, wide inter-aisles and large panoramic openings at each end.

The train’s interior also provides a variety of handrails, spaces and seating options for passengers.

Furthermore, the new vehicles offer dedicated seats and wheelchair spaces for passengers with limited mobility.

Mixed spaces for passengers with pushchairs and luggage were specifically designed in the central car to enable the service to Paris Orly airport.

Its other amenities include internet connection, USB sockets and dynamic information display screens, as well as modern ventilation, air-conditioning and heating systems.

With a mixed above-ground and underground route, the 35km-long Line 18 will have ten stations and an operations centre that consists of train maintenance, storage, and infrastructure maintenance sites.

Line 18 will be commissioned in three phases – Massy-Palaiseau to CEA Saint-Aubin in 2026, Massy-Palaiseau to Orly Airport in 2027 and CEA Saint-Aubin to Versailles Chantiers in 2030.