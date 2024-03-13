The UK’s rail infrastructure manager Network Rail has unveiled plans for the future of London Waterloo station in partnership with the local Lambeth Council.
The long-term plan includes a new concourse, redesigned entrance, enhanced public and green spaces, creation of a new workspace, retail and leisure offer, and better active travel connections to the station, which welcomed 57.8m visitors in 2023.
Lord Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, said: “London Waterloo is iconic, and one of the busiest stations in the country, and it is imperative this station continues to evolve to ensure it is a world class transport hub and meets the needs of the millions of passengers that use the station each year, today and into the future.
“This a significant but first step towards realising this ambition, and there is a great deal of work to do to progress this forward and find funding.”
Network Rail and Lambeth Council have released a document outlining the vision for the station, developed by Grimshaw Architects which includes a rendering of a remodelled entrance at the northern end of the station and a new concourse at the southern end.
The plans have also been developed with local organisations including the South Bank Employers’ Group, South Bank BID, and We Are Waterloo, as well as developers HB Reavis, Bourne Capital, LCR, and SB Royal Holdings.
Lambeth Council leader Cllr Clair Holland said: “The Vision document provides a strong framework for this change and will allow us to harness and shape the investment in Waterloo and South Bank to make sure spaces are safe, accessible, and welcoming for our residents and visitors to the area.”
The focus on making Waterloo more accessible has previously included the introduction of AI technology that provides train information through British Sign Language.