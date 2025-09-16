SWR has rolled out a new poster campaign to raise awareness about the impact of staff abuse. Credit: South Western Railway Limited.

South Western Railway (SWR) in the UK is expanding the deployment of body-worn video cameras for frontline staff, including train guards and gateline assistants, to address the growing incidents of assaults and abuse.

SWR has reported a concerning increase in assaults and abuse directed at its staff. This year, it has documented more than two assaults daily against its employees, encompassing both violent attacks and verbal threats.

Data from the British Transport Police (BTP) indicates that incidents of violent and public order offences have doubled from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

While enhanced reporting may account for some of this increase, the trend aligns with similar rises observed in other sectors, including the NHS and retail.

Such incidents can adversely affect the physical and mental health of staff and disrupt railway operations, as employees may require time off to recover, SWR stated.

SWR collaborates with BTP to investigate these incidents and pursue criminal prosecutions against offenders.

Following a trial in 2021, the company has rolled out body-worn video cameras for staff in customer-facing roles, such as train guards and gateline assistants.

The cameras, which capture 30 seconds of footage prior to activation, aim to deter assaults and document evidence for legal proceedings.

To further address the issue, SWR has launched a new poster campaign designed to highlight the consequences of abusing staff.

The posters depict abusive incidents from the perspective of the affected employee, emphasising the potential legal repercussions for perpetrators, including police custody and imprisonment.

This initiative seeks to foster empathy for staff while warning potential offenders about the presence of body-worn cameras.

SWR safety and security director Jane Lupson said: “The rise in abuse directed against our colleagues, including daily assaults, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Keeping people safe on our railway is always our number one priority, not least our colleagues who serve our customers with care every day.”

Research from the University of Cambridge, commissioned by the Rail Delivery Group and BTP, suggests that the use of body-worn video cameras can decrease the likelihood of assaults by 47%.

SWR has achieved a 100% score in BTP’s Safeguarding on Rail scheme for two consecutive years.

Additionally, a new app has been developed to facilitate easier reporting of incidents by SWR staff, sharing information directly with BTP.

This campaign follows a previous initiative launched by SWR last year, which aimed to raise awareness about the impact of abuse on employees.

In 2023, SWR announced the installation of publicly accessible automated external defibrillators at all 154 staffed stations in its network, investing more than half a million pounds in the project.

