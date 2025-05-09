Swiss Federal Councillor Albert Rosti and UK State Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander met in London to formalise the agreement. Credit: Chris Underwood.

Switzerland and the UK have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate a direct rail connection between the two countries.

Swiss Federal Councillor Albert Rosti, who oversees the Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications, met with UK Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, in London to formalise this agreement.

The MoU aims to enhance collaboration in international rail passenger transport, reflecting the growing demand for travel between the two nations.

The existing travel patterns indicate significant interest in direct connections, as evidenced by numerous flight options between Swiss airports and London.

The Swiss government has identified potential for a rail service, contingent on optimising journey times.

The agreement outlines the commitment of both countries to work towards establishing a direct rail link.

To achieve this goal, the implementation of check-in terminals at departure points in both Switzerland and the UK will be necessary, given that the UK is outside the Schengen area.

Additionally, an agreement involving Switzerland, France, and the UK will be required to facilitate this connection.

Rosti said: “A direct rail connection between Switzerland and the UK is an ambitious goal. With today’s memorandum of understanding, we are establishing the basis to jointly examine concrete next steps.

“Such a connection would send a strong signal for international public transport and Swiss-UK relations.”

Recently, the UK government revealed that it will lower the minimum age to become a train driver from 20 to 18.

The Department for Transport announced that jobs and apprenticeships will be available by December 2025 to address staff shortages in the rail industry.

This change aligns the UK with countries such as the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Switzerland, which have lower age requirements for train drivers.

