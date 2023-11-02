Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have announced the expansion of the SWISS “Air Rail network” to include Geneva Airport.
The expansion will ensure that its customers travelling via Lausanne, Fribourg or Bern now enjoy convenient SWISS Air Rail train connections to and from both Zurich and Geneva Airport.
In an effort to enhance boarding pass verification and advance the integration of their technological systems, SWISS and SBB are adding a QR code to SWISS Air Rail tickets going forward.
SWISS chief commercial officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour emphasised how this addition will enhance connections across Western Switzerland: “We are working intensively with the SBB to tailor our joint products and services ever more closely to our customers’ mobility needs.
“And we’re delighted that, in adding Geneva Airport to our SWISS Air Rail network, we have marked a further milestone in these endeavours, which will give our customers in Western Switzerland both a broader choice of connections and an even smoother and even more seamless travel experience.”
The network, which has overseen a gradual expansion since 2019, had only extended as far as Geneva’s main station previously.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Alongside this, the extension to Geneva Airport is a step forward in promoting intermodality through the offering of multiple means of transport, such as planes and trains, to meet travellers’ needs.
The airline’s customers using the new connections to and from Geneva Airport can book their entire combined air and rail travel in one single step.
Véronique Stephan, the SBB’s head of passenger markets, said: “This further expansion of our joint SWISS Air Rail network makes it even more attractive for SWISS air travellers arriving in Switzerland to continue their journey by train—comfortably, congestion-free and more seamlessly, too.
“Our new direct SWISS Air Rail services from Geneva Airport make Lausanne, Fribourg and Bern a single transfer away from New York.”
With the addition of Geneva Airport, the SWISS Air Rail Network now features two airport rail stations and 11 other destinations.