The UK’s Network Rail, in partnership with Transport for Wales, has executed major refurbishment works at Swansea railway station.

Entailing an investment of nearly $10.38m (£7.5m), the project is said to be the station’s biggest overhaul in more than a decade.

Network Rail financed around $9.13m (£6.6m), which included a $456,611.43 (£330,000) investment by the Department of Transport, for pulling down the old platform and re-constructing the new one.

Contractor Alun Griffiths extracted 2,400t of demolition waste from the site for recycling.

After separating the demolition waste, the collected steel was sent to recycling facilities in Swansea and Bridgend while the concrete was taken to the Alun Griffiths recycling centre.



The improved 260m-long platform 4 can now manage around ten carriage intercity trains.

The refurbished station also features new toilets, improved ticket-buying facilities, and renovated space for local businesses and community groups.

As part of the overhaul, the station has been equipped with new LED lighting, customer information screens, additional benches, signage and recycling bins.

In addition to the replaced end of platform barriers, the station has a new refuse storage area, as well as a new cycle shelter.

Furthermore, new lighting and a waiting shelter have been introduced on platform 4 while new luggage trollies and bays have been included on platform 2/3.

Transport for Wales invested more than $1.38m (£1m) for improving facilities across the station.

Swansea railway station commenced operations on 19 June 1850.

