Morocco is advancing its urban railway connectivity with the appointment of a consortium formed by Ineco and CID to conduct feasibility studies and preliminary designs for a new railway service connecting Tangier and Tetouan.
The project will facilitate connections from Tangier’s city centre to its football stadium and airport.
The proposed railway line is part of a broader initiative to improve passenger circulation over medium-distance segments, with over 85km of new track planned.
Ineco’s team brings a wealth of experience from previous rail projects in Spain and internationally, enabling them to analyse rail transport needs.
Their expertise will guide the selection of suitable technologies and economically viable solutions for the Tangier-Tetouan railway project, ensuring a strategic implementation timeline.
Ineco president Sergio Vázquez Torrón said: “This contract is our first railway project in Morocco and consolidates our presence in the country, where we already carry out work in the airport sector.
“This is an important step that we hope will continue to open up opportunities for the Spanish railway industry.”
The undertaking aligns with Morocco’s Railway Strategy 2040, which outlines a vision for the national railway network development.
The strategy focuses on creating a network of high-speed trains, regional trains, and shuttles, all centred around interconnected hubs. This network is expected to play a crucial role in the country’s territorial development policies.
Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) recently selected Ineco to develop a programme for the expansion of aeronautical and terminal infrastructures at Casablanca’s Mohamed V International Airport.
This programme will address current infrastructure challenges and plan for future traffic demands.