Strides, Egis partner to provide cybersecurity services for rail sector

The two companies will sign a new MoU at the LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition. Credit: Strides International Business Pte. Ltd.

Strides International Business is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egis for the delivery of cybersecurity services in the rail sector.

Both the entities will sign MoU at the LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition.

The agreement will enable the partnership to offer consultancy on cybersecurity projects to rail operators across the world.

The current agreement is based on existing relationships between both companies.

Strides International Business and Strides Rail president Lee Ling Wee said: “We are excited to offer our services to rail operators around the world, as they seek to protect their critical infrastructure and operations against cybersecurity threats.

“Rail Cyber Security solutions requires strong domain knowledge in cyber security and rail engineering design/ operation.

“This partnership with Egis will assist our customers to fast-track the adoption of industry standards and to become even more cybersecure.”

Strides, a business unit of Singapore’s rail operator SMRT, offers mobility and transit solutions and services to its customers.

The company provides clients with experience-led solutions and services in rail operations, maintenance, and engineering besides mobility and transit lifestyle offerings to serve commuters.

Egis’ cybersecurity business unit delivers cyber solutions to meet the requirements of the rail delivery and operating environment.

Its approach to rail cybersecurity also consists of detection, prevention, mitigation, and resilience, as well as minimising risk and downtime exposure.

The company provides services across the cybersecurity lifecycle ranging from initial security posturing to support with managed security services.

