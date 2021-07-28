sTraffic to deploy BlackBerry’s software solution for CBTC

QNX OS for Safety is safe and has been deployed across several industries. Credit: Anton Casta on Unsplash.

South Korea’s solution developer for transportation infrastructure systems sTraffic has selected BlackBerry’s QNX OS for Safety software solution for its Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC).

QNX OS for Safety features software solutions certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL3.

The pre-certified software technology will allow sTraffic to develop systems in accordance with the safety certifications and standards, such as IEC 62279:2015, a railway functional safety standard.

BlackBerry Asia Pacific region vice-president Dhiraj Handa said: “We are confident that the mission critical attributes of the QNX OS for Safety and QNX Professional Services will fully support sTraffic in developing a safe, secure and reliable railway protection system that also then paves the way to advance Korea’s advanced train control systems market.”

According to the company, QNX OS for Safety is safe, reliable and has been deployed across several industries, including rail transportation, industrial controls, automotive and aerospace.



sTraffic project manager KH.KIM said: “Both BlackBerry and its QNX OS for Safety have an unparalleled reputation and proven safety pedigree. Thanks to the company’s broad portfolio of pre-certified solutions we’ll be able to cost-effectively and efficiently build systems that fulfill our customers’ needs and meet the target performance.

“We’re planning to use QNX OS for Safety as a foundational platform for the KORAIL Korea Train Control System – Metro (KTCS-M) for unmanned train operation.”

BlackBerry QNX works in collaboration with its rail partners to provide know-how and technologies for developing secure mission critical systems.

It offers time-tested foundation software, such as real-time operating system, hypervisor, QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, middleware, cybersecurity solutions, and more.