Stadler will manufacture and supply 537 sleeper and couchette coaches.

Stadler has secured three long-term contracts worth €2.3bn from Federal Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ) for the delivery of 537 sleeper and couchette coaches.

The first contract will involve the manufacturing and supply of sleeper and couchette coaches.

Under the second contract, Stadler will be responsible for the full-service maintenance of the coaches for 20 years.

The final contract will enable the transfer of technology from Switzerland to Kazakhstan, as well as the takeover of a local production facility in Astana.

Stadler will deliver four different types of modern sleeping and couchette, including 234 sleeper passenger carriages with 40 seats each, and 233 couchette sleeper passenger carriages with 58 seats each.

The company will also supply 35 passenger carriages, each with 18 seats, for staff and people with limited mobility, as well as 35 generator passenger carriages.

It has designed the new rolling stock to run day and night on electrified and non-electrified parts of domestic and international passenger lines in Kazakhstan and CIS states. With 1,520mm, the trains can operate at a maximum speed of 160km/h.

Stadler plans to start the delivery of all sleeping and couchette coaches by 2030. It also has the option to receive additional orders to support the modernisation of the KTZ fleet.

Stadler directors board executive chairman Peter Spuhler said: “We are looking forward to this long-term cooperation with KTZ and delivering our state-of-the-art technologies and competencies to the Kazakhstan railway.

“This project will see Stadler enter a new market and expand our geographical presence in the CIS states.”

KTZ awarded these contracts following the signing of an agreement at the end of last year for a strategic partnership.

This agreement was signed in the presence of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the then Swiss Confederation president Guy Parmelin.