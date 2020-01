Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler has received a contract worth €62m from a German company HEAG mobilo for the delivery of 14 trams.

The contract also includes the provision for an additional 30 vehicles.

The low-floor trams are 42m-long and can accommodate up to 103 seated passengers with a total passenger capacity of 284. They also feature optimised passenger compartments that offer unrestricted entry to the seats from all the vehicle doors.

Stadler will equip the trams with wheelchair spaces along with panoramic windows for a clear view with high ceilings. The trams’ air conditioning systems use natural refrigerant CO 2 which offers higher environmental performance when compared to conventional refrigerants.

A driver assistance system equipped with traffic sign recognition has improved their safety.



New bogie technology optimises installation space, improves passenger comfort, and increases the maintainability and economic efficiency.

HEAG expects the trams to begin service from mid-2022.

Stadler chief technical officer LRV Dirk Schillings said: “We are convinced that the new low-floor vehicles will meet the high standards of innovation demanded by passengers and HEAG mobilo.”

HEAG mobilo MD Michael Dirmeier said: “We are very pleased by the successful outcome of the tendering process. The procurement of the 14 new ST15 trains is the largest investment in the history of HEAG mobilo.

“We are delighted to be obtaining one of the most modern and innovative tram models currently available on the market.”

In October, Stadler secured a contract from Stadtwerke Augsburg for the delivery of 11 TRAMLINK trams. The €57m ($62m) contract also included vehicle maintenance for a period of 16 years.