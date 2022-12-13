First TRAMLINK vehicles under the contract are expected to begin operations in 2025. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from the Geneva public transport firm Transports publics genevois (TPG) for new TRAMLINK vehicles.

Under the contract, Stadler will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying 38 TRAMLINK trams.

The contract also has the option for the delivery of up to 25 more vehicles.

TPG plans to use the new trams in its expanded route network. The first TRAMLINK vehicles are expected to begin operations in 2025.

With a length of 44m and a width of 2.3m, the bi-directional TRAMLINK vehicles can accommodate up to 250 passengers.

Each TRAMLINK tram features a built-in HVAC system, which operates on the natural refrigerant CO₂.

Its other features include a low-floor design, bogies with continuous axles, separate standing and seating compartments, as well as multifunctional zones for wheelchairs and bicycles.

Stadler sales and marketing deputy head Christian König said: “We are pleased that Transports publics genevois has once again chosen Stadler for the expansion of its vehicle fleet. The impressive TRAMLINK trams operate efficiently, ensuring a sustainable and comfortable travel experience.

“We would like to thank Transports publics genevois for their trust in us and look forward to successfully continuing our partnership.”

Last month, Stadler secured a contract from another Swiss operator Transports publics de la région lausannoise (tl) for the supply of ten new TRAMLINK trams.

The contract also covers the supply of related spare parts and special tools.