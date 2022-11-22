Stadler wins contract for new TRAMLINK trams in Switzerland

The new vehicles will run on the new tram line between Lausanne and Renens. Credit: PayPal.me/FelixMittermeier from Pixabay.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from Swiss operator Transports publics de la région lausannoise (tl) for the delivery of ten new trams type TRAMLINK.

Under the contract, the company will also provide related spare parts and special tools.

These new vehicles will run on the new tram line between Lausanne and Renens.

Stadler’s TRAMLINK has already been selected by six tramway operators in Switzerland.

TRAMLINK is already operational in Lugano and is expected to soon begin operations in the canton of Aargau, Basel, and Bern.

The high-capacity and low-floor multi-articulated trams feature real axle bogies, as well as maximum seating capacity over the bogies.

Claimed to be the first standard gauge TRAMLINK in Switzerland, the new Lausanne TRAMLINKs will provide spacious and barrier-free compartments with wide aisles.

The new trams will include three multipurpose areas next to the doors with space reserved for wheelchairs, trolleys, and bicycles.

To avoid gaps between the platform and the tram, the tram will have eight double-leaf doors per side with sliding steps.

With a length of around 45m and a width of 2.65m, it will also have complete acoustic and thermal insulation, and air-conditioning system.

Stadler Group deputy CEO and sales and marketing executive vice president Dr Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “We are very proud that Lausanne, strongly committed to green and sustainable mobility, has chosen our innovative TRAMLINK for its first tramway line.

“Passengers and drivers will enjoy a safe and comfortable ride and residents will appreciate the lack of noise. TRAMLINKs are fully accessible vehicles particularly attractive for urban traffic.”

This year in September, Stadler won a contract from Appenzeller Bahnen (AB) to manufacture and deliver a rack-and-pinion rail vehicle for the Rheineck–Walzenhausen rail link in Switzerland.