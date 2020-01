Swiss train manufacturer Stadler has won a tender from transport executive Nexus for the supply of 42 METRO trains.

The trains will operate on the Tyne and Wear Metro network in the UK.

In June 2019, Nexus invited three firms to place their final applications for a contract to design, build and maintain a new train fleet.

Three companies, CAF, Hitachi Rail and Stadler, were selected from five shortlisted bidders, announced in September 2018.

According to the contract, Stadler will also maintain the fleet for a period of 35 years at a new depot in Gosforth, Newcastle.



The new trains are expected to feature improved seating layouts, wider doors and a larger luggage storage area.

The trains will have an improved digital connectivity and air-conditioning compared to the existing trains.

Unsuccessful bidders can choose to appeal against the verdict during the ten-day objection period. The contracts will be legally signed after the objection period.

Earlier this month, Stadler secured a €313m ($349m) contract from Hungarian state-owned passenger operator MÁV-START for 21 additional KISS electrical multiple unit trains.

In addition, the company received a $112m maintenance contract from the US transit agency Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

Earlier this month, Stadler won a €62mcontract from a German company HEAG mobilo for the delivery of 14 trams. The contract also includes a provision for 30 additional vehicles.

In November 2019, Stadler received a €115m contract from Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) for ten five-car fast light intercity and regional trains (FLIRT).

Of the total ordered, four will be diesel-electric drive (DMU) for inter-regional use, three will be inter-regional electric multiple units (EMU) and three will be regional EMUs.