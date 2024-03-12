The centre in Hennigsdorf will include more than 2,000m of track. Credit: Stadler via LinkedIn

Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler is building a new commissioning centre for rail vehicles in Hennigsdorf, Germany as part of its expansion plans in the region.

The company will convert existing halls at the 46,000m2 site in Brandenburg and build a new customer acceptance centre by 2027 to replace the existing commissioning centre in Velten which has reached capacity.

Jure Mikolčić, CEO of Stadler in Germany, said the company wanted to affirm its connection to the Berlin-Brandenburg region where it already has multiple locations.

He said: “Our commissioning centre in Velten is now reaching the limits of its capacity. For this reason, we have decided to establish Hennigsdorf as a location and set up our new commissioning centre with modern infrastructure there.

“In doing so, we are not only creating future-oriented jobs in the region, but also setting another milestone in our 20-year history of growth.”

The Hennigsdorf site will include a total of 1,314m of track along with crane and pit systems inside the halls, while another 744m track system will be built outside the centre with overhead lines to test regional trains and third rails for underground and S-Bahn trains constructed at Stadler’s Berlin-Pankow factory.

Meanwhile, the existing centre in Velten will be converted to a service centre to host the company’s Service Division work on modernisations, overhauls, and accident repairs.

The manufacturer’s work in the region has included significant projects such as the manufacturing of new trains for the S-Bahn transit system, with the last of 106 new 483/484 series trains being delivered in September 2023.