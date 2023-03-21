Stadler will also offer full maintenance service for the locomotives for a period of ten years. Credit: JoachimKohlerBremen / commons.wikimedia.org.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has reached a framework agreement with Italian rail operator Trenitalia to deliver up to 50 Eurolight Dual locomotives.

Under the contract, Stadler will initially deliver 13 locomotive units.

The firm will also offer full maintenance service for the locomotives for ten years, which can be extended to two additional five-year periods.

Trenitalia plans to deploy these locomotives across the entire Italian railway network for train rescue and passenger push-pull operations.

Stadler said that the new locomotives have a compact design and a lightweight monocoque structure while incorporating advanced bogie technology.

Their reduced axle load is said to be ideal for operations on main and secondary lines.

Based on the Eurolight four-axle locomotive platform, these units have the capacity to attain a top speed of 160km/h.

They are also equipped with the ETCS B3R2/ SCMT / SCC safety systems and integrate diesel and electric traction, enabling their use across the complete Italian network.

Stadler Valencia CEO Iñigo Parra said: “We are very proud of this contract with Trenitalia. The Eurolight family of universal locomotives have a multitude of applications and can run on all types of lines.

“The innovative and cost-effective solution will provide environmentally friendly rail transport services and meet the demands of Trenitalia reliably, efficiently and productively.”

