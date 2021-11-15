Stadler to deliver 25 TINA trams for Baselland Transport

The new vehicles will come in the place of the existing Schindler trams, which are more than 40 years old. Credit: Abdul basit / Unsplash.

Stadler has secured a contract from Swiss public transport operator Baselland Transport (BLT) to build and deliver 25 TINA trams.

These vehicles will be manufactured at the Stadler plant in Bussnang, Switzerland.

With this development, BLT is set to become the first Swiss rail operator to deploy Stadler’s TINA trams, which is the German acronym for ‘total integrated low-floor drive.’

After the modification of the timetable, the initial TINA trams will enter service in December 2023, with the extra trams to commence operations in 2024 and 2025.

These new vehicles will come in place of the existing Schindler trams, which are more than 40 years old.



BLT bestowed the contract for the procurement of these trams to Stadler in February.

For buying these trams, the BLT board of directors has approved the release of credit and sanctioned the provisions of the works supply contract.

The development will also obtain financial backing from the federal government as well as the cantons of Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt and Solothurn.

These fully air-conditioned vehicles will feature an integrated passenger information system, large panoramic windows and a spacious interior.

Each vehicle will have 96 seats and a low floor, providing access from the first to the last passenger door.

They will be equipped with an integrated collision warning system similar to that operating on the Waldenburg railway.

In addition, the trams will be pre-equipped for enabling the future deployment of sliding steps on all double doors.

BLT director Andreas Büttiker said: “The TINA tram was designed from scratch. The spacious interior and large panoramic windows make the innovative vehicle particularly impressive.

“At the same time, the completely newly designed bogies guarantee the smooth running of the vehicle, as well as low wear on wheels and rails. For us, this is the ideal combination that will allow us to satisfy customer needs and economic efficiency in the best possible way.”

Darmstadt-based tram operator HEAG mobilo previously placed an order for 14 TINA trams in January last year.

In July, the tram operator used the option for an additional 11 vehicles.

Last month, Stadler Rail Valencia received a $263.49m (€228m) binding contract from New Zealand’s KiwiRail for the delivery of 57 new locomotives.

