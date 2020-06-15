Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received an order worth Sfr172.9m ($181.4m) from Rhaetian Railway (RhB) to deliver 20 additional ‘Capricorn’ trains.

This is part of a previous order in 2016 for the delivery of 36 trains, which included an option for 20 additional trains.

This new order is a part of RhB’s ‘Strategy 2030’.

In 2016, Stadler won a Sfr285m ($292m) contract from RhB to deliver 27 new self-powered electric multiple-units (EMU).

At that time, this was the largest rolling stock purchase in RhB’s history.



In April last year, RhB and Stadler unveiled the new Capricorn train.

The Capricorn trains are run on its narrow-gauge network in the Grisons.

The trains can operate at speeds of 120kmph and are 76.4m long. They feature 164 seats, of which 35 are in the first class.

The cars in the train can be used as different multiple units, which can be separated. It can be split in two sections during the journey.

The two train parts will travel to the destinations and are coupled again during their return to continue the journey.

The trains feature automatic coupling that is expected to ensure smooth operation of the parts.

Stadler Sales head Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “The Rhaetian Railways and Stadler have been working together over decades already.

“We’re proud that they have decided to modernise their fleet with our robust and high-quality trains and that we can now deliver a total of 56 ‘Capricorns’ to the Grisons.”

In April, Stadler received an Sfr120m ($123.2m) contract to deliver up to 60 new low-floor trams to Polish public transport provider MPK Kraków.