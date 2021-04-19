ST Engineering to supply platform screen doors for Cross River Rail project

ST Engineering has been awarded a contract to supply platform screen doors (PSD) for the Cross River Rail project in Queensland, Australia.

The firm will supply 96 sets of PSDs for four new underground stations on Cross River Rail, which is claimed to be the Australian state’s largest public infrastructure project.

The new PSDs will feature a control system with Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 certification for all critical safety functions to meet the heavy-duty needs of the rail stations.

They serve as a safety barrier between the train track on the Cross River Rail and underground railway station platforms.

ST Engineering stated that its PSD helps prevents cool air leakage from air-conditioning systems to the underground tunnels to improve temperature control in the stations. It also improves energy efficiency and reduce energy costs.

ST Engineering Smart Mobility head Chew Men Leong said: “Having built smart metro systems that have helped to connect transport networks, ease traffic congestion and enhance commuter safety all over the world, we are excited to participate in this signature public infrastructure project, which will improve connectivity and quality of life for communities in South East Queensland.

“Australia is a new market for our metro business, and we are confident that this win will serve as a springboard to future opportunities in the country.”

Cross River Rail is a new 10.2km rail line from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills that includes 5.9km of twin tunnels under the Brisbane River and Brisbane Central Business District.

It also includes the construction of four new underground inner-city stations at Boggo Road, Woolloongabba, Albert Street and Roma Street.