Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 17, 2022

SRT to construct another bridge between Nong Khai and Laos

The new bridge will aid in the transportation of cargo including cars, appliances, machinery, and more.

State Railway of Thailand
The China-Laos railway is expected to support economic development from western China through Laos to Thailand after extension. Credit: Fotoworkshop4You/Pixabay.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has received instructions from the Thai Cabinet to construct a second bridge across the Mekong River for connecting Nong Khai province to Laos.

For initiating the project at its earliest, SRT has been directed to look for immediate funding for the construction of the bridge that will connect to the new China-Laos railway.

The new infrastructure will pass over the Mekong River from Nong Khai to Laos and support cargo transport through the three nations on the transnational railway.

During a meeting of the government’s committee on the Thai-Lao-Chinese railway, SRT obtained permission to request a budget for the execution of the project.

As part of the next step in the process of this development, SRT will assess and prepare a bridge’s design.

The railway operator will subsequently present a budget to the committee.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

The China-Laos railway, which began services last month, is expected to support economic development from western China through Laos to Thailand after the extension.

This route between China and Thailand is expected to eventually reduce cargo transport expenses by 30% to 50%.

The infrastructure will aid in the transportation of cargo including cars, appliances, electronics, computers and computer equipment, machinery, fruits and vegetables, and raw materials.

Besides, the completion of the bridge will mark the conclusion of the full transnational rail plan.

In March last year, the Thai Government announced its intention to enter into three agreements for the Thai-Sino high-speed train project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Related Companies
Jewers Doors

Industrial Doors for Train and Tram Maintenance Depots

Visit Profile
Furrer+Frey

Overhead Contact Lines

Visit Profile
DAMM Cellular Systems

TETRA and DMR Communication Systems

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU