SRS Consortium has secured a RM8.3bn ($1.84bn) design and build contract for the civil and structural works of the first segment of LRT Mutiara Line project in the Malaysian state of Penang.
The 29.5km LRT Mutiara Line will extend from Penang South Reclamation Island A (PSR-A) connecting Penang Sentral and Georgetown’s Komtar Station and featuring 21 stations.
A total of three tender packages are planned for the project with the first package involving civil construction from PSR-A to Komtar; Package 2 of civil construction from Macallum to Penang Sentral; and Package 3 involving supply of systems and rolling stocks.
The agreement for Civil Main Contract 1 was signed by SRS Consortium with Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp), the project developer and asset owner of the LRT Mutiara Line.
SRS Consortium is 60% owned by Gamuda. The remaining stakes held by Loh Phoy Yen Holdings and Ideal Property Development.
As the main civil contractor, the consortium is responsible for constructing a 23.7km elevated viaduct connecting Komtar to PSR-A.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The contract scope includes the development of 19 above-ground stations along the route, with an additional provisional station on PSR-A.
SRS Consortium will also build a maintenance depot on PSR-A for both light and heavy maintenance.
The scope of work encompasses ancillary structures, utility and service relocations, at-grade park-and-ride facilities, utility buildings, external surface works, and other associated tasks.
Scheduled to be commissioned by 2031, the LRT Mutiara Line project is designed to connect hubs including PSR-A, Penang International Airport, Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zones, Komtar, and Penang Sentra.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was recently officiated by Malaysia Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Utama Anwar bin Ibrahim.
SRS Consortium was earlier appointed as the project delivery partner for the Penang transport master plan in 2015 by the Penang State Government.