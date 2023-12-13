The agreement was signed by the three sponsors: Southeastern’s Managing Director Steve White, Network Rail’s Route Director for Kent, David Davidson and British Transport Police Chief Superintendent, Chris Casey. Credit: Southeastern

British Train Operating Company (TOC) Southeastern has signed a three-way agreement with Network Rail and the British Transport Police which will pool together resources in a joint plan to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The agreement was set with the aims of tackling antisocial behaviour, reducing workplace violence, increasing suicide prevention strategies and improving safeguarding.

Southeastern staff across the company will be equipped with body cameras, ensuring additional evidence to prosecute offenders.

Steve White, Managing Director, Southeastern said it is the first TOC in the UK to have safety formalised in this type of agreement.

White said: “While the vast majority of our customers can and do use our railway safely, there’s a small but growing minority who don’t, and we won’t tolerate any abuse on our network towards our people or our passengers.

“We’ve already got a very positive and close working relationship with Network Rail and the British Transport Police, but this agreement enables us to work more effectively as one team”.

Due to the high increase in ticket fraud, there was an emphasis on reducing ticketless travel. Southeastern has noted that extra staff has been brought in, complementing the Railway Enforcement team and have managed to reduce ticketless travel from 7% to 3%.

According to Southeastern, the collaboration will function under eight workstreams:

Workplace Violence (WPV): Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB): Trespass: Graffiti: Safeguarding: Suicide reduction: Counterterrorism and critical/major incident preparedness: Collaborative resource optimisation:

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “I’m delighted to have signed this tripartite agreement alongside our partners Southeastern and the British Transport Police.

“Through even greater collaboration and sharing of information we dedicated to really tackling reducing workplace violence, anti-social behaviour, graffiti and trespass, while improving safeguarding and working together to reduce suicide.”