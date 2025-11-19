The signalling update is part of Belgium’s railway operator’s efforts to modernise infrastructure to meet current passenger and freight demands. Credit: Solutions30

Belgium’s national railway infrastructure operator Infrabel has selected Solutions30’s subsidiary Unit-T to oversee the modernisation of the signalling system on line L73, which links Veurne and De Panne in Flanders.

The €2.2m ($2.5m) contract forms part of a broader national strategy to upgrade the railway network by phasing out mechanical and electromechanical signal boxes in favour of digital alternatives.

Under the agreement, Unit-T will implement new digital systems known as Postes Locaux de Pilotage (PLPs) over a 400-day period.

These PLPs support decentralised, digital traffic control and aim to improve both safety and the efficiency of rail traffic management across Belgium’s network.

The signalling update is a component of efforts by Belgium’s railway operator to modernise infrastructure in line with current demands from passenger and freight transport.

In addition, the operator continues to focus on investment in digital technologies and solutions with the intent to enhance operational safety, improve reliability, and address sustainability targets.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Unit-T CEO Ton Bosters said: “Being selected to lead this project is a significant milestone for Unit-T. It reflects the trust placed in our technical expertise and operational excellence.

“We are proud to play an active role in the digital transformation of Belgium’s railway infrastructure and to support safer, more efficient rail transport through innovative signalling solutions.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up