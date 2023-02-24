SNC-Lavalin will be involved in signalling renewals. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

Project management company SNC-Lavalin Group has received a signalling contract from UK rail infrastructure owner Network Rail.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the management and delivery of signalling renewals across the south of England.

SNC-Lavalin, in partnership with the client and partners, will be involved in signalling renewals comprising early-stage development, detailed design, construction and commissioning.

These works are part of Network Rail’s Southern Integrated Delivery Team, which is responsible for around C$6bn of renewals that will also cover buildings and civils, track, electrification and plant works.

SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Ian Edwards said: “When we talk about outcomes today, we place social and environmental benefits alongside financial reward which is why traditional contracting models, including LSTK, are becoming outdated.

“The only way to hit that triple bottom line when delivering major infrastructure programmes is to bring all parties together under one unified agreement which allows added value to be explored and realised.”

Furthermore, SNC-Lavalin is involved in the East West Rail alliance, which is responsible for the delivery of one of the UK’s largest new railway projects under a single and unified agreement.

The company is also the Railway Systems Integration Partner for the East Coast Digital Programme, which is said to be the UK’s first intercity digital railway.