SMH Rail secures contract for monorail cars in India

Malaysia-based SMH Rail, along with Indian firm Medha Servo Drives, has secured an MYR367m ($85m) contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of 40 monorail cars for the project, reported The Star.

Expected to complete within two years, the project will include the designing, manufacturing, supplying, and trial of the additional ten sets of four cars each.

MMRDA is responsible for the implementation and operation of the project.

The additional cars are anticipated to increase the frequency of monorail services, as well as improve ridership by enabling lower intervals to as low as five minutes between each train.

According to SMH Rail, the new cars will be lighter with reduced load on the guideway and piers and can carry 10% more passengers.

The news agency quoted SMH Rail chairman and managing director Datuk PK Nara as saying: “The Mumbai monorail project demonstrates the successful implementation of the ICP that provided leverage for SMH Rail to expand its capability for export by offering a level playing field in the rapidly growing global rail transport market.

“We are committed towards building innovative solutions for the global rail industry, and are pleased to offer our expertise towards developing new cars for the Mumbai monorail alongside our partner Medha Servo Drives.”

Featuring 17 stations, the Mumbai monorail is already operating with a single line with 1.2 million riders per annum.

In August 2021, SMH Rail unveiled its latest H10 Series locomotives, which feature advanced technology and modern design engineering.