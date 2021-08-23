Malaysia’s SMH Rail unveils H10 Series locomotives

The new locomotives feature a design that will enhance haulage capacity. Credit: SMH Rail Sdn. Bhd/PRNewswire.

Malaysia-based rolling stock manufacturer and maintenance service provider SMH Rail Sdn Bhd has launched its latest H10 Series locomotives.

The H10 Series features ‘advanced’ technology as well as modern design engineering.

SMH Rail stated that these locomotives will facilitate a green railway ecosystem by minimising emissions and promoting green operations.

These locomotives have also been recognised by The Malaysian Book of Records as the ‘First Made in Malaysia Locomotive’ for the export market, according the company.

The H10 Series locomotives are expected to cut down CO2 emissions by up to 75%, minimise highway congestion, and replace 100 cargo trucks.



The company further added that they are ‘four times more fuel efficient than road freight transport on average’.

SMH Rail chairman and managing director Yang Berbahagia Datuk PK Nara said: “The first batch of ‘H10 Series’ will be delivered to Tanzania Railways Corporation, with funding support from the World Bank.

“I am confident these locomotives will bring enormous economic benefits to the African Rail cargo industry by bridging connectivity, increasing supply-chain access, accelerating industrialisation, and promoting cross-border trade.

“With over 60% of local content manufactured in Malaysia, the ‘H10 Series’ marks a cornerstone of our company in the global rail industry.”

These new locomotives feature a design that will enhance haulage capacity, lower maintenance requirements, and amplify operational efficiency.

As a result, they need lower overall life cycle expenses.

The H10 Series has been designed in line with UIC standards for providing uninterrupted long-haul services and heavy haulage.

SMH Rail noted that the locomotives can run in extreme weather conditions and terrains.

Furthermore, they are installed with remote monitoring and diagnostics solution.

These solutions will offer updates to rail operators in real-time, enabling distant monitoring performance, such as speed, fuel consumption, maintenance needs, and fault alerts.

The provided data will further aid in tracking negligent handling, lowering risks of failures, and enhancing operational safety.