Czech-based Škoda will supply up to 25 new electric trains to Bulgaria after signing a contract worth more than €500m ($555m) with the country’s Ministry of Transport.
The order will cover an initial 20 four-car EMUs based on Škoda’s RegioPanter model and full-service maintenance for 15 years, with options for another five vehicles and maintenance.
The new trains will replace outdated rolling stock on its rail network with modern, more accessible trains with air conditioning and a design aimed at reducing noise during journeys.
Bulgarian Minister of Transport and Communications Krasimira Stoyanova described the contract as a “huge step towards the renewal of the Bulgarian railway”.
She said: “I sincerely hope that very soon we will be greeted with more contracts for new rolling stock and equipment financed under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan.”
The new trains will have a maximum speed of 160km/h and be fitted for operation on lines with 25kV AC 50Hz electrification with space for more than 300 passengers and low floor boarding for increased accessibility.
Škoda said the units will also be fitted with ETCS Level 2 systems to improve safety on Bulgaria’s rail network and ensure its new stock is up to the latest European standards.
Škoda Group CEO Petr Novotný said: “Winning this order confirms that our products can compete internationally and at the same time strengthens our position in the modernisation of European rail transport.
“Bulgaria joins the list of countries where our trains contribute to the attractiveness and accessibility of rail travel.”
As highlighted by Stoyanova, the order is part of Bulgaria’s rail renewal plans and comes after another deal signed by the government with Stadler for up to ten of its double-decker KISS trains.