The project involves creating an underground metro station with two tracks and access points on both sides of Hoffsveien at Skoyen. Credit: Skanska.

Swedish construction company Skanska has received a contract worth Nkr1.7bn ($167.1m) from Fornebubanen for the construction of the Skoyen metro station in Oslo, Norway.

The deal will be recorded in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project entails the development of an underground metro station featuring two tracks and dual access points located on either side of Hoffsveien at Skoyen.

The construction phase is set to commence in September this year, with an anticipated completion date in 2029.

The scope of work includes the creation of a station hall situated around 45m below ground level, along with concrete works, shafts, and various technical installations such as ventilation systems, electrical setups, elevators, and escalators.

Additionally, the project encompasses the development of outdoor areas and access buildings, along with finishing works within pre-excavated tunnels.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Further construction activities will also take place at Madserud, Bestum, and along the tunnel leading to Majorstuen.

Skoyen serves as a significant public transport hub in Oslo, and the new station aims to enhance capacity and improve connections between the subway, train, and bus services, thereby supporting urban development in the city, according to the company.

In 2022, Skanska secured an additional £78m ($105.1m) contract for work on the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway line in the UK.

In April 2020, Skanska, as part of a joint venture, signed a contract with HS2 for the detailed design and construction of major tunnels leading to the London terminus at Euston station.

In 2022, Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC) selected firms for the final engineering and construction of the Uinta Basin Railway project in Utah.

Aecom was responsible for the final design, while the Skanska-WW Clyde Joint Venture (JV) was tasked with construction.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up