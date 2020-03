Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT Corporation have modified the rail operating times of the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 1.

The move is expected to increase the engineering hours to test the systems and trains before the opening of the Stage 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The train services on the route from Woodlands North to Woodlands South on Stage 1 will stop at 10pm local time on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the rail services will start at 6:30am. The modifications will come to effect from 3 April and will last until 26 July.

LTA CEO Ngien Hoon Ping said: “We are making good progress on TEL2 and are on track to open its six new stations at the end of the year.



“To prepare for this milestone, we are lengthening limited engineering hours to ensure that rigorous systems integration and testing from Woodlands North to Caldecott can be carried out.”

SMRT Corporation Group CEO Neo Kian Hong added: “We are working closely with the LTA on the systems integration and testing for the opening of TEL2.

“We strive to minimise inconvenience to our commuters as engineers do their best to prepare for the next phase of TEL. We look forward to the opening of TEL2.”

Passengers have been advised to use current public bus services such as 901/M, 169 and 856 to travel in the Woodlands.

In July 2018, LTA unveiled a new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) train, whose carriages were assembled at the Mandai Depot.