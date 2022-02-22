Singapore’s LTA awards contracts for Defu and Tampines North stations

Rendering of the CRL1 Defu station. Credit: Government of Singapore/ Land Transport Authority.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded civil contracts, worth a total of $641.9m (S$864m), to design and construct two stations under the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).

The first contract, worth $346.9m (S$467m), has been awarded to Gamuda Berhad Singapore Branch – Wai Fong Construction Joint Venture (JV).

The JV will be responsible for the design and construction of the Defu station and associated tunnels. This station is located along Tampines Road between Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Avenue 2.

LTA has awarded a second contract, valued at around $294.9m ($397m), to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) for the design and construction of Tampines North station and tunnels.

The Tampines North station is located between Tampines Link and Tampines Ave 11.

Construction work on the Defu and Tampines North stations is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022.

LTA said in a statement: “Excavation works at these areas are expected to be challenging as the ground conditions comprise thick and soft layers of marine clay, as well as a soil-like material comprising sandy and silty clay.

“Safety measures will be taken when carrying out the Earth Retaining and Stabilising Structure and deep excavation works to ensure stability of the ground and surrounding structures.”

Said to be Singapore’s eighth MRT line, the CRL is being developed in phases to serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors.

The CRL1 is 29km long and will include 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

Planned for be commissioned in 2030, the CRL1 will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

In September last year, Singapore’s LTA awarded a civil contract for the design and construction of Loyang station and tunnels under the CRL1 project.