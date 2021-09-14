Singapore LTA awards contract for CRL1 Loyang station and tunnels

Construction of CRL1 is expected to complete by 2030. Credit: NickyPe from Pixabay.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Singapore has awarded a civil contract for the design and construction of Loyang station and tunnels under the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).

The $557.48m (S$748m) contract was won by a joint venture (JV) of Woh Hup and the Singaporean branch of Dongah Geological Engineering. Both companies are currently engaged in the construction of other MRT stations in Singapore.

Construction work for Loyang station is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year. The underground station will be located along the Loyang Avenue.

Work will include Earth Retaining and Stabilising Structure (ERSS) and deep excavation works using specially-designed machinery.

Additionally, the contract works will include the construction of a stretch of the Loyang Viaduct located directly above the CRL1 Loyang station. It will be situated along Loyang Avenue, between Tampines Expressway and Loyang Way.



The CRL MRT line will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern, and western corridors of Singapore. It will be constructed in three phases.

The CRL1 will be 29km long and will feature 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

The first phase will primarily benefit more than 100,000 households by serving residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North, and Ang Mo Kio. Construction of CRL1 is expected to be completed by 2030.

In April, LTA awarded another CRL1 civil contract to South Korea-based Daewoo Engineering and Construction and the local unit of Dongah Geological Engineering.