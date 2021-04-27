Singapore’s LTA awards $980m civil contract for Cross Island Line

The contract is valued at $980m and the project will be executed for phase one of the Cross Island Line (CRL). Credit: Tobias Rehbein from Pixabay.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has granted the civil contract for the design and construction of Pasir Ris interchange station and tunnels to a joint venture (JV) comprising the Singapore branch of Dongah Geological Engineering and South Korea-based Daewoo Engineering and Construction.

The value of the contract stands at around $980m and the project will be executed for phase one of the Cross Island Line (CRL).

Scope of the work includes the outline and construction of Pasir Ris interchange station and tunnels, along with the inclusion and modification works to the present Pasir Ris station across the East-West Line (EWL).

With the passenger service scheduled to start in 2030, the construction for the CRL Pasir Ris station will commence in Q4 2021.

Daewoo Engineering and Construction is currently executing the construction of the Stevens station and tunnels for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).



The Singapore branch of Dongah Geological Engineering is presently involved in the construction of Great World station and tunnels for TEL.

As Singapore’s eighth MRT line, CRL will connect major centres such as the Jurong Lake and Punggol Digital districts, as well as the Changi region.

Almost half of CRL’s stations will function as interchanges with other rail lines.

The 29km-long CRL1 consists of 12 stations, from Aviation Park to Bright Hill, serving both residential and industrial areas.

Detailed studies are currently being conducted for the upcoming phases of CRL.

Earlier this month, LTA awarded two civil contracts with a combined value of $392.51m (S$526m) for the construction of four Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations and associated viaducts.