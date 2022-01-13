Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 13, 2022

Singapore’s LTA concludes tunnelling works for Circle Line 6

In July last year, works to mine from Keppel station to Cantonment station were finished.

Land Transport Authority
CCL6 is set to launch in 2026, closing the Circle Line loop by linking HarbourFront to Marina Bay stations. Credit: AJS1 /Pixabay.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has finished tunnelling works for Circle Line 6 (CCL6), resulting in nearly 55% completion for CCL6’s civil construction works.

The completion was marked with the boring of 2km-long twin tunnels stretching from Prince Edward Road station to Cantonment station.

The tunnelling works commenced in August 2019 and covered three new stations, namely Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road.

The three stretches of twin tunnels that will connect these new stations to the rest of the Circle Line were built by deploying three tunnel boring machines (TBMs).

In August 2020, the initial stretch of tunnelling works between Keppel station and HarbourFront station were over.

Last July, works to mine from Keppel station to Cantonment station were concluded.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

The LTA will now get involved in the construction of structural connections between the bored tunnels and stations.

These works will be executed along with the structural works for the three new underground stations for CCL6.

In addition, structural works are moving ahead for the underground Kim Chuan Depot extension.

Following the basic civil structural works completion, track-related equipment will be deployed, along with the commencement of electrical and mechanical services.

The systems will subsequently be trialled and commissioned.

The LTA said in a statement: “The CCL6 tunnelling works had to be planned and undertaken carefully as they were carried out beneath heritage buildings and close to the foundations of many existing commercial buildings and road infrastructure in the densely built-up Central Business District.”

“At the sections which interface with the existing HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, precautions were also taken to avoid affecting daily train operations.”

CCL6 is set to launch in 2026, closing the Circle Line loop by linking HarbourFront to Marina Bay stations.

Last month, the LTA awarded a $571.51m civil contract to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering (Singapore) Pte Ltd – LT Sambo (Singapore Branch) Joint Venture.

Related Companies
HSH Railway Finishes

Waterborne Coatings for Train Manufacture

Visit Profile
Schenck Process Europe

Fast-Track Rail Inspection, Measuring and Monitoring

Visit Profile
Wabtec Control Systems

Advanced Railway Asset Monitoring and Management Systems

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU