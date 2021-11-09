Singapore LTA awards contracts for Cross Island Line Phase 1

CRL1 will be 29km long and feature 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. Credit: Abdul Kayum on Unsplash.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Singapore has granted two civil contracts for the design and construction works of the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).

The total value of the contracts stands at around $569.22 (S$766m).

Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure won the first contract, worth $237.79m (S$320m), for the design and construction of the Aviation Park station and tunnels.

With passenger service anticipated to begin in 2030, construction works for the Aviation Park station are projected to commence in Q1 2022.

The underground Aviation Park station will be situated next to Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road.



When executing the earth retaining and stabilising structure and deep excavation works, safety measures will be considered for the firmness of the ground and nearby structures.

Nishimatsu Construction also secured the civil contract for the design and construction of the tunnel between the Defu and Tampines North stations.

This contract is valued at around $331.42m (S$446m) and covers the construction of a facility building with underground basements, which will meet the electrical and mechanical needs of CRL1.

A large-diameter tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be utilised by the company for the construction of a single 2.9km-long tunnel with two tracks.

With a diameter of 12.6m, this is said to be the biggest TBM to be used in Singapore.

The new tunnel will be built at a depth of 35m below ground level.

Construction works for this project are projected to commence next month.

As Singapore’s eighth MRT line, CRL1 will be 29km long and feature 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

In September this year, the LTA granted a civil contract for the design and construction of Loyang station and tunnels under the CRL1.