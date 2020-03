The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded an S$265.4m ($186.1m) contract for the construction of three stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The contract was awarded to the John Holland – McConnell Dowell South East Asia Joint Venture (JV) and also includes the construction of viaducts.

According to the contract, the JV will construct stations at Tengah Plantation, Tengah Park and Bukit Batok West, as well as 2.3km-long viaducts.

JRL will connect Singapore’s northwestern and western areas. It is the seventh mass rapid transit (MRT) line in the country, which LTA plans to open it in three phases.

The Tengah Plantation station is expected to benefit the residential developments planned in the Tengah New Town. The Tengah Park Station will be used by the current residential developments near Bukit Batok Road.



Students and staff from Dulwich College and other educational institutes located nearby are expected to benefit from the Tengah Park Station.

LTA estimates the construction work for the three stations to begin this year and be complete by 2026.

Last month, LTA awarded an S$416.5 ($301.7m) contract to Hyundai Rotem (HRC) for 62 three-car trains that will run on the JRL.

HRC will design, manufacture and supply a new fleet of fully automated and driverless JRL trains.

In December 2019, LTA awarded an S$210.1m ($154.3m) contract for the construction of Jurong West and Bahar Junction stations.

In September, LTA awarded two civil contracts for the construction of five stations on the JRL.

LTA and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) unveiled the alignment and station locations for the JRL in 2018.