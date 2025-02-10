Sierra Northern Railway (SNR), a division of the Sierra Railroad Company, has acquired the assets of RailPower for an undisclosed sum.
This move will allow SNR to combine RailPower’s hybrid technology with its hydrogen-fuel expertise, paving the way for zero-emission locomotives.
RailPower has produced around 190 locomotives, including the 55 GG20B hybrid switchers and 116 RP20BD genset locomotives.
These vehicles known for being “fuel-efficient and low-emission models” have been used for industrial switching, short line railroads, and port operations throughout North America, according to the company.
SNR plans to utilise RailPower’s platform to develop hydrogen locomotives, initially focusing on the 260 locomotives utilised by California’s short line railroads.
The development of SNR’s hydrogen locomotives was facilitated by partnerships and “significant” funding and support from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).
SNR has already showcased the potential of renewable hydrogen as a viable clean fuel for rail operations through its prototype locomotives, the company stated.
The company manages approximately 75 miles of track in Northern California and 30 miles in Southern California, serving a diverse customer base and interchanging with major railroads such as BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.
In 2021, the California Energy Commission awarded SNR and GTI approximately $4m to develop and test a hydrogen fuel cell locomotive.
This initiative aimed to lower air pollutants and GHG emissions by replacing an older diesel engine with a zero-emission hydrogen-powered model.
In July 2023, SNR secured an additional $19.5m from the State of California for its expansion project, which includes acquiring three more switching locomotives.
The company aims to operate four hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emission switching locomotives in the Sacramento area by 2027.
This initiative is part of a broader plan to transition its entire fleet, as well as over 260 switchers used by short-line operators across California, to zero-emission alternatives.