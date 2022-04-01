View all newsletters
  1. News
April 1, 2022

Siemens Mobility to deliver Vectron locomotives for Czech Railways

The scope of the contract also includes service for the locomotives for 15 years.

Siemens Mobility
The locomotives will be manufactured at Siemens Mobility facility in Munich-Allach. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, has secured a contract from Czech Railways to deliver 50 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives.

The scope of the contract also covers service for 15 years.

Projected to begin operations in December 2025, the locomotives will have a maximum operating speed of 230km/h.

These locomotives can be used for operations on conventional and high-speed lines in fast cross-border passenger traffic.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “For the first time, our locomotives are also suitable for service on high-speed lines with a top speed of 230km/h. Czech Railways will thus be ideally equipped for providing flexible, sustainable and cross-border rail transport.

“With the additional service contract, we will also guarantee the operational availability of the locomotives.”

Siemens Mobility will manufacture locomotives for Czech Railways at its facility located in Munich-Allach, Germany.

The locomotives will feature Siemens ETCS on board unit solution called Trainguard 100/200/300.

These locomotives will be operated by Czech Railways on the Prague – Hamburg, Prague – Vienna – Graz, and Prague – Budapest lines.

Already sold to 61 customers, Vectron locomotives received approval for operation in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, and Germany apart from the Czech Republic.

These locomotives are also approved to operate in Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Last month, Siemens Mobility won a contract to provide a hydrogen-driven train for the German federal state of Bavaria.

