November 9, 2022

Siemens launches new rail bogie production facility in India

The new facility will produce bogies for passengers, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams, and metros.

rail bogie facility
The new facility will help meet the increasing demand in India and across the world. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Limited has opened a new production facility for rail bogies at Aurangabad in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Built to meet the growing demand in India and worldwide, the new facility can deliver more than 200 bogies towards an export order.

These rail bogies have used the global design concept from Siemens – SF30 Combino Plus.

The factory features a ‘flexible’ production line to cope up with domestic and global rolling stock needs.

It can produce bogies for passengers, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams, and metros.

Siemens Limited managing director and CEO Sunil Mathur said: “We are glad to announce this significant milestone for Siemens Limited.

“The Aurangabad factory will address the increasing demand for bogies not only in India but also globally. We are proud that Siemens has chosen India as a preferred location for this very strategic initiative.”

The company’s mobility business has expertise in the core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems as well as related services.

Earlier this year, Siemens placed the lowest bid for electrification work on Chennai Metro Rail’s Poonamallee and Light House section in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

