Siemens places lowest bid for Chennai Metro Phase II electrification

Siemens will conduct electrification work between Poonamallee and Light House stretch. Credit: christoph_mschrd from Pixabay.

Germany-based Siemens has become the lowest bidder for electrification work on Chennai Metro Rail’s (CMRL) Poonamallee and Light House stretch in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The company quoted INR3.9bn ($50m) for the electrification of 26.09 km Line-4 under the Metro Rail Phase II project, reported The Hindu.

This project will link Light House – Poonamallee Bypass via 30 stations.

Scope of the contract will include the design, manufacturing, and deployment of receiving substations, overhead electrification work, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) work.

Receiving substations will be located at Poonamallee and Alwarthirunagar.

Chennai Metro’s official was quoted by the publication as saying: “Earlier, it was planned at Thirumayilai, but the cost of land was too high and hence we moved it to Alwarthirunagar.”

Siemens will conduct design and installation work at the 16 km elevated section between Poonamallee Bypass and Power House Ramp.

It will also carry out work at a 10 km underground section between the Power House Ramp and Light House as well as inside the Poonamallee depot.

Earlier, Siemens delivered signalling software as well as other major equipment for phase I of the project.

Last year in October, CMRL appointed a general consultant to supervise a section of the Chennai Metro Phase II project.

A joint venture, including Aecom India, Oriental Consultants Global, and Nippon Koei, was selected as the general consultant for the Poonamallee-Light House stretch.