Consultant appointed for one section of Phase II of Chennai Metro

The joint venture comprising Aecom India, Oriental Consultants Global and Nippon Koei has been appointed as the general consultant for the 26.09km Poonamallee-Light House stretch. Credit: AIIB/CMRL.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in India has selected a general consultant for supervising a section of the second phase of the Chennai Metro project.

Following the launch of the bid, a joint venture comprising Aecom India, Oriental Consultants Global and Nippon Koei was appointed as the general consultant for the Poonamallee-Light House stretch that runs for 26.09km.

This stretch is part of one of the three sections of the $8.36bn (Rs618.43bn) Phase II project, which will have a total length of 118.9km.

The joint venture of Nippon Koei, Aarvee Associates and Balaji Railroad Systems was selected as the general consultant for the other Madhavaram to CMBT and Madhavaram to Shollinganallur stretches.

An official was quoted by The Hindu as saying: “The general consultant will review the detailed design of the viaduct and the station to check for any issues before construction begins, monitor the quality assurance promised by the contractors and check if they meet every deadline given for the respective contract.



“Also, the consultant will act as an interface between different contractors like civil, track and systems to see if there is any lack of coordination and other issues.”

In January 2020, CMRL selected three firms to provide consultancy work for parts of the second phase of the Chennai Metro project.

It awarded Japan’s Nippon Koei, Aarvee Associates and Balaji Rail Roads Systems contracts to provide consulting work for an initial section of 52km.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank recently provided a $356.67m loan to the Government of India for the Chennai metro rail system’s expansion.