Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) in India has selected three firms to provide consultancy work for parts of the second phase of the Chennai Metro project.

It has awarded Japan’s Nippon Koei, Aarvee Associates and Balaji Rail Roads Systems contracts to provide consulting work for an initial section of 52km.

The second phase of the Chennai Metro spans a total distance of 118.9km.

Contractors will carry out the construction work for the 52km stretch first, after which the remaining section of the project will be carried out.

The 52km stretch of rail lines of the metro project includes rail routes from Madhavaram to Taramani and Madhavaram to CMBT.



The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding the second phase.

According to The Hindu, an official said: “The general consultant will look into everything from calling for tenders for various work to build these two stretches, to monitoring how they are executed by the contractors.

“All aspects of the project will be looked into by them, ensuring that the contractor doesn’t compromise on quality of work or safety. They will also provide expertise in several issues of the project.”

CMRL has launched the tenders for the civil work for the initial section and expects to announce the contractors in the next two months.

It expects initial works to begin by June 2020.

It has also floated tenders for general consultants for another stretch of the project.

In December, CMRL received three four-car metro train sets from Alstom’s facility in Sri City in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.