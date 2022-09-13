Siemens concludes Paris Metro Line 4 modernisation project

Siemens deployed its digitalised communication and CBTC signalling systems on Line 4. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, has announced the completion of the modernisation of Line 4 of the Paris Metro in France.

The company supported RATP and Ile-de-France Mobilités to conclude the automation of Line 4, which will help centralise control of operations and boost capacity.

Line 4’s digitalisation and optimisation will enable RATP to increase frequency by decreasing intervals between trains to 85 from 105 seconds.

Siemens deployed its digitalised communication and CBTC signaling systems on Line 4 for the modernisation of the network. RATP selected Siemens for the project in 2015.

The automation of Line 4 has now been implemented following a trial run without travellers that commenced in June this year.

To achieve full automation by the end of next year, more automatic driverless shuttles will be rolled out into the line’s traffic over time.

Under the project, Siemens installed the tracks, the technical premises, and the 52 automatic shuttles that will operate on Line 4 with its digitalised systems and CBTC signaling.

The company also delivered the equipment and software for the operation central command (OCC) to manage the signalling system and the traction power supply besides interfacing with the onboard and trackside systems.

Claimed to be the second busiest metro line in Paris, Line 4 handles 700,000 passengers on a daily basis. It has 29 stations that are spread over 14km.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “Paris has one of the busiest metro systems in the world. Our state-of-the-art CBTC signaling at GoA 4 allows trains to operate driverless and be automatically controlled and supervised without any onboard intervention.

“This truly modern system increases the reliability and availability of service, which will deliver an enhanced passenger experience for the 700k daily riders of Line 4.”