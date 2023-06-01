Siemens Mobility will continue to use the Railigent X technology to monitor maintenance requirements for the Class 185 fleet. Credit: Siemens Mobility.

Transport solutions provider Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens AG, has secured a €530m ($567.6m) contract to continue servicing trains on the Transpennine Express routes in the north of England.

The contract has now been extended until 2031 and will see the company continue its maintenance services for the 51 Class 185 trains operating on services in Manchester, Sheffield, Cleethorpes and Hull.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “The UK is one of our core markets and we’re proud to have been awarded this contract extension.

“It is a real testament to us being a trusted partner to our customers and continuing to ensure trains perform at a high standard throughout their entire lifecycle.”

The Class 185s utilise Siemens’ cloud-based Railigent X app suite to allow servicing teams to receive direct updates on their condition and prioritise maintenance time towards crucial areas on individual trains and across the fleet as a whole.

Most of the maintenance work will continue to be carried out at the purpose-built Ardwick Depot in Manchester which Siemens has used for maintenance of the Class 185s since 2006. Subsidiary depots in York and Cleethorpes will also be used.

Following the move by the government to bring Transpennine Express as the operator of last resort, Siemens will now be working with new operator Transpennine Trains Limited and the train owner Eversholt Rail.

Head of fleet commercial for Transpennine Express David Walker said his company was delighted to continue the “long and productive relationship” with Siemens.

Walker added: “We are looking forward to Siemens Mobility, Eversholt Rail and TransPennine Express delivering further improvements to one of our key fleets through building upon our strong, collaborative partnership.

“Suppliers like Siemens are vital in making sure that customers remain at the heart of everything that we do and we are committed to offering the best passenger experience when people choose to travel with us.”

This latest contract extension continues a strong year for Siemens, who has picked up a number of new and extended contracts with partners across the globe, including a three-year service contract with Metrolinx in Canada, a further 27-trainset order from ÖBB in Austria, and the company’s largest ever locomotive contract of a €3bn order from Indian Railways.