The new electric trains can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/h. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility Austria has secured a contract from Austrian national railway company ÖBB to deliver 27 Desiro ML electric trainsets.

The order is part of the company’s strategy to renew its fleet and invest in modern trains for inner-Alpine transport.

The railway company had earlier placed an order for 246 Desiro ML trainsets, of which more than 200 units are already in operation nationwide.

Expected to begin service in 2025, the new trains will have a total length of 75m with a three-car trainset and can accommodate around 220 people.

Featuring Siemens ETCS train protection system train guard 100/200/300 OBU, these trains can travel at a top speed of 160km/h.

They will feature 24 spaces for bicycles, six access doors per side, two toilets and two wheelchair spaces.

Other features include automatic air conditioning, power outlets for each row of seats, free WiFi, as well a modern and real-time passenger information system on displays.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “Our Desiro ML trains are especially popular with passengers, as well as rail operators.

“This order for 27 additional Desiro ML trains brings the Siemens fleet in Austria to a total of over 270. We are delighted that ÖBB is continuing to choose our Desiro ML for the modernisation of its fleet.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility received an order to provide three of its two-car Mireo Plus B battery trains to Germany’s Hessische Landesbahn.