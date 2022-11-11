Siemens Mobility to offer CBTC tech for Germany’s Hamburger Hochbahn

The CBTC technology will be initially deployed on the U2 line between the Christuskirche and Mümmelmannsberg stations. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has received a contract to deliver a digital train control system for Hamburger Hochbahn’s U2 and U4 subway lines in Germany.

The scope of the contract involves the supply and deployment of Siemens Mobility’s digital Trainguard MT communication-based train control (CBTC) for the conventional Sicas ECC interlockings presently in service on both subway lines.

The company will also deliver the relevant technology, which needs to be used in subway cars.

Initially, the CBTC technology will be deployed on the U2 line between the Christuskirche and Mümmelmannsberg stations.

The technology will later be installed on the complete U4 line.

Full deployment of the technology is anticipated to be completed by 2030.

Trainguard MT is already used by multiple operators in various locations across the world, including Paris, Beijing, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Buenos Aires.

Siemens Mobility rail infrastructure CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “This project is an important milestone on the road to transforming mobility in Hamburg. In the future, trains on the U2 and U4 lines will be able to run every 100 seconds.

“Siemens and Hamburger Hochbahn have a long history together, and we’re extremely proud to be able to implement our innovation here in Hamburg. Our technology combines greater track capacity, maximum availability, and lower energy requirements with the highest possible level of safety.”

Last month, Siemens Mobility, along with its consortium partners ST Engineering and Stadler, won a contract to deliver CBTC signalling for the driverless metro system in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.