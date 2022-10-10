Siemens Mobility and partners win contract for Taiwan metro project

Siemens Mobility will also supply its Airlink radio communication system for the metro system. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility and its consortium partners ST Engineering and Stadler have secured a contract for the delivery of communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling for the driverless metro system in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Under the electrical and mechanical (E&M) turnkey contract, the CBTC signalling technology with GoA4 functionality will be deployed across a 22.8km route at 23 stations and on 25 trains.

The GoA4 functionality will facilitate full automated driverless train operations.

Siemens Mobility will also supply its Airlink radio communication system that will enable the communication of wayside and onboard signalling equipment, which will be deployed on the new trains.

Siemens Mobility rail infrastructure CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “Our digitalised and automated signalling solutions will allow the Yellow Line to operate with an enhanced level of punctuality, availability, and passenger experience.

“It will also reduce the hardware employed along the line, making the system more reliable and easier to maintain.”

Designed to interconnect with the existing metro network, the new Kaohsiung Yellow Line will include 22 underground stations and one elevated station.

Upon completion, the Yellow Line will link six essential districts, universities, and schools and serve over 40% of the city’s population.

Phase one of revenue service covers 13 stations and one depot in December 2030. The complete route is expected to be operational by January 2034.

The Yellow Line is expected to offer a smooth transfer to the existing Kaohsiung Red and Orange Line that were earlier delivered by Siemens Mobility and entered revenue service in 2008.

Trainguard MT, a Siemens Mobility CBTC solution, is used by multiple operators in Paris, Beijing, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Buenos Aires.