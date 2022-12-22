Siemens will deliver 12 automated and driverless 3-car metro trains for the project. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has received a €900m contract for the delivery of a turnkey metro system for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project in Australia.

Under the contract, the company will deliver 12 automated and driverless 3-car metro trains and a purpose-built depot.

It will also supply digital rail infrastructure, including signalling, telecoms and platform screen doors as well as system integration, testing and commissioning.

Besides, the company will offer maintenance services for the project for 15 years.

Siemens Mobility will deploy its Railigent X – the Mobility Application Suite for the delivery of digital services.

Railigent X is said to deliver an optimised maintenance regime due to FRACAS (failure reporting, analysis, and corrective action system) and RCM (Reliability Centred Maintenance) analysis.

This turnkey project is being delivered by Siemens as a member of the Parklife Metro consortium, which includes Webuild, RATP Dev, and Plenary Group.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “We are excited to win and deliver this important project to help connecting communities and travellers with the new Western Sydney International Airport and the growing region.

“This project will give the people of Sydney sustainable transport with new rail services, offering quick, reliable and CO2-free journeys.

“We will provide the full suite of our latest digital technology, platforms and portfolio solutions. Our Railigent X digital asset management applications will ensure highest reliability and availability of the assets.”

