Siemens Mobility secures high-speed rail contract in Egypt

Siemens Mobility will supply 41 Velaro eight-car high-speed trains as part of the contract. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility and its consortium partners have received a contract from the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to build a 2,000km high-speed rail system in Egypt.

Siemens Mobility’s share of the combined contract is €8.1bn, which includes a €2.7bn contract for the first line signed in September last year.

The company’s consortium partners include Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors.

This high-speed network will feature three lines, including a 660km line called Suez Canal on Rails, which will connect the port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean.

The second line will measure around 1,100km in length and operate between Cairo and Abu Simbel near the Sudan border.

Another line, measuring 225km, will link world heritage archaeological sites in Luxor with Hurghada by the Red Sea.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: “The new electrified train network comes as a consolidation of the fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Germany in the field of infrastructure and will represent a valuable great addition to Egypt’s transportation system, marking the beginning of a new era for the railways system in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East.”

Under the contract, Siemens Mobility will supply 41 Velaro eight-car high-speed trains, 94 Desiro high-capacity four-car regional train sets and 41 Vectron freight locomotives, as well as a signalling system and power supply for the three lines.

Siemens president and CEO Roland Busch said: “The opportunity to provide Egypt with a modern, safe and affordable transportation system that will transform the everyday for millions of Egyptians, create thousands of local jobs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in transport is an honour for us.

“With our latest technology in rolling stock, signalling and maintenance services, Egypt will have the sixth largest and most modern high-speed rail network in the world.”

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bahn and Siemens Mobility launched Mireo Plus H, a next-generation train powered by hydrogen.