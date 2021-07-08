Siemens Mobility secures contracts to deliver multi-powered trains

A rendering of one of the new Amtrak trains to be built in the US by Siemens Mobility. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has secured contracts worth $3.4bn from Amtrak, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, to design, manufacture and provide technical support for 73 multi-powered trains in the US.

The contracts include the option for up to 140 additional trains, as well as further maintenance agreements.

These new trains will run across the Northeast Corridor and numerous state-supported routes such as in Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina.

Amtrak is expecting that the new trains, which will shorten journey time and expand capacity, will increase the ridership to more than 1.5 million per annum.

The order is part of Amtrak’s $7.3bn investment that covers the acquisition of equipment, a long-term parts supply and service agreement, facility alterations, upgrades, and other programme expenditures.



Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said: “These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our ageing 40 to 50-year-old fleet with state-of-the-art, American-made equipment.

“This investment is essential to preserving Northeast Regional and state-supported services for the future and will allow our customers to travel comfortably and safely while reducing carbon emissions.”

Both companies have also signed a long-term service agreement for technical support, spare parts and material supply.

As part of the deal, Amtrak will receive dual power and hybrid battery trains.

The first train will be supplied in 2024 and testing for the first of its kind Venture Hybrid battery train will commence in 2025.

From 2024 to 2030, the trains for the Northeast Corridor and State Supported routes will be delivered to Amtrak.

They will be equipped with remote monitoring, wireless communications, and wholly integrated digital diagnostics for improved reliability.

By using multi-power systems, they will also help in minimising the emissions as against the current fleet.

Siemens Mobility said in a statement: “The latest trains will feature more comfortable seating, individual power outlets and USB ports, onboard Wifi, enhanced lighting and panoramic windows, a more contemporary food service experience, including self-service options, as well as state-of-the-art customer trip information, digital seat reservation system and navigation display systems.”

The new trains will be manufactured at Siemens Mobility’s North American rail manufacturing facility in California.

