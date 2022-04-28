Siemens Mobility delivers first C2 metro train for MVG in Germany

The first C2 metro train was delivered at SWM’s technical base in Fröttmaning near Munich. Credit: SMW/MVG.

Germany-based Stadtwerke München (SWM) has taken the delivery of the first C2 metro train for Munich Transport Company (MVG) from Siemens Mobility.

The first of a total of 22 type C2 metro trains of the third delivery series (second option) was delivered at SWM’s technical base in Fröttmaning near Munich.

The train will now be prepared for operation by conducting comprehensive tests and securing approval for passenger service.

Siemens Mobility also secured a contract from Stadtwerke München for the delivery of another 18 six-car type C2 metro trains.

With the award of the latest contract, a total of 85 C2 trains will operate in Munich’s metro system in the coming years.

MVG management board chairman Ingo Wortmann said: “We’ve been operating this train type since 2016, so our order of additional trains from this series is relying on a proven concept to replace the ageing A-trains step by step.”

Siemens Mobility will manufacture the vehicles at its facility in Vienna while the bogies will be delivered by the firm’s facility located in Graz.

These metro trains are anticipated to be delivered in 2024 or 2025.

The ecofriendly metro trains are expected to enhance the CO2 balance in Munich by feeding energy back into the power grid when they brake, noted the company.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “The C2 trains improve public transport in our hometown of Munich by providing greater passenger comfort, higher capacity, and sustainability.”

Earlier this month, Siemens Mobility received two contracts to upgrade the São Paulo metro network’s Lines 8 and 9 in Brazil.